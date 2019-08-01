Sudan: Close down trigger-happy paramilitary force not schools

Following a directive from Sudan’s ruling military authorities that schools in Sudan must close indefinitely barely a month into a new school term, after security officers reportedly opened fire on 29 July during student protests killing six people, including four students under 18 years of age Amnesty International’s Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, Joan Nyanyuki said:

“It’s astonishing that the authorities in Sudan are attempting to deal with the recurring issue of armed officers using lethal force against protesters in this way. Closing schools and preventing children from receiving an education is misguided and unfair – pupils should not be punished because of the actions of an out-of-control paramilitary unit.

“This bloodshed must stop. The Rapid Support Forces must be removed from all law enforcement activities across Sudan, and those responsible for committing the killings – and giving the orders – should be brought to justice.

“The decision to close schools underlines the failure of the Sudanese authorities to contain or direct the Rapid Support Forces, who have time and again used firearms on peaceful protestors across Sudan.”