Sudan: Civil unrest Flash Update No. 7 (17 June 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

At least 1,600 South Sudanese refugees (320 families) have relocated to the Bantiu ‘open area’ following the 5-6 June attacks on South Sudanese in Omdurman.

There is risk of more attacks on South Sudanese refugees in Khartoum, UNHCR said.

In East Darfur, a team from the State Ministry of Health carried out last week a rapid needs assessment of an estimated 4,000 people who were displaced to Ed Daein town from the Hijilij village.

UNICEF delivered life-saving items – surgical kits, resuscitators, midwifery and obstetric kits - to address maternal health needs in hospitals in Khartoum and Omdurman.

Child protection partners are providing psychological first aid to children, adolescents and their caregivers in Khartoum.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has confirmed that at least 1,600 South Sudanese refugees (320 families) have relocated to the Bantiu ‘open area’ following the 5-6 June attacks on South Sudanese in Omdurman. UNHCR received reports of about nine refugees killed, seven injured and two missing in the larger Khartoum area, according to refugee communities. UNHCR has also received reports of sexual violence cases from survivors.

UNHCR is following up to ensure survivors have access to support services. There is risk of more attacks on South Sudanese refugees in Khartoum, UNHCR said as some refugees in other ‘open areas’ in Omdurman and Bahri have reported that host communities are accusing them of being responsible for the increased criminality in Khartoum and have demanded that refugees leave their settlements. There are close to 290,000 South Sudanese refugees in Khartoum State, according to UNHCR.

In White Nile State, approximately 200 South Sudanese refugees who survived the 5-6 June attacks in Omdurman, Khartoum, have moved to Um Sangour camp in White Nile State. UNHCR and the Commission for Refugees (COR) are working to ensure they have access to non-food items and food assistance. There has been an increase in robberies in White Nile refugee camps targeting basic services equipment, with incidents likely linked to the decline in government services and opportunistic theft during Eid celebrations when security vigilance decreases.

On 12 June, a South Sudanese refugee man was shot dead on in Khor Al Waral camp, UNHCR and COR visited the camp to follow up and the police is investigating the case.

In eastern Sudan, following inter-tribal clashes in Girba on 5-6 June, a mediation committee has been formed with tribal leaders in Kassala State to address the conflict. The situation remains tense in Girba camp and in town. A curfew has been imposed in the camp and town. On 12 June, no-show rates were higher than normal for the World Food Programme’s (WFP) regular food voucher distribution in Girba camp. Contracted supermarkets for the vouchers are also closed due to lack of stock linked to disrupted transportation from Khartoum. WFP resumed the voucher distribution on 16 June and plan to finalise it on 18-19 June.

In East Darfur, a team from the State Ministry of Health carried out last week a rapid needs assessment of an estimated 4,000 people who were displaced to Ed Daein town from the Hijilij village east of Ed Daein following clashes between two communities following a dispute over the ownership of a farm in the area.

In Khartoum, the main public and private hospitals are functioning, including obstetric departments, except Al Moalim Hopsital. Transport of staff is supported by WHO until the end of the week. The Ministry of Health has requested WHO to support Al Moalim hospital repair and provision of supplies.

The nation-wide disruption of internet services and unreliable phone network since 3 June continue to affect humanitarian operations. Several humanitarian partners in West Kordofan reported last week that they did not have phone or internet access.

In an unprecedented move, the reopening of schools across Sudan, including the capital Khartoum, scheduled for 16 June has been postponed by two weeks.