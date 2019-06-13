Sudan: Civil unrest Flash Update No. 6 (13 June 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

Out of 14 main hospitals in Khartoum, 13 are open and one is closed.

On 11 June, the Ethiopian mediator Mohamoud Dirir stated that the TMC and the FFC agreed to resume talks on the Sovereign Council. On 10 June, the TMC pledged to release the finding of its investigation committee on the bloody attack on the sit-in areas within 72 hours. The FFC announced the temporary suspension of the general strike which lasted three days (9-11 June

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The nation-wide disruption of internet services and unreliable phone network since 3 June is significantly hampering humanitarian operations. Partners reported increased difficulty in accessing cash for operations during the general strike, causing a delay in delivery of some services.

WHO and partners continue supporting health facilities with the replenishment of medical supplies and transportation of medical staff and supplies.

On 11 June, a UNAMID assessment team visited Deleij, Wadi Salih Locality, Central Darfur, where tribal fighting was reported on 9 June. It verified that 17 people had been killed, 15 others injured with more than 100 houses burnt. The fighting occurred during clashes between nomads and residents angered by the increase in commodity prices at the local market. UNAMID stated that it would intensify its confidence-building measures in the affected area to promote inter-communal dialogue.

Humanitarian partners have started providing support to people affected by flooding in Tawilla, North Darfur. WFP and UNHCR provided a 15-days emergency food ration and non-food items respectively. Approximately 485 households (2,472 people) were completely destroyed, 758 houses (3,726 people) partially destroyed and 899 latrines affected. The most urgent needs identified in an inter-agency assessment on 11 June were shelter and NFIs, food, health and opening the drainage systems in Tawilla.

RESPONSE

UNFPA is coordinating with partners to respond to GBV and sexual harassment cases and continues supporting maternity hospitals in Khartoum. WFP continues to preposition food for affected populations. Over 70 per cent of the planned prepositioned food has been delivered to different states across Sudan. The prepositioning of food will enable WFP to reach over 740,000 people living in inaccessible locations during the rainy season, with lifesaving humanitarian aid. June-July marks the beginning of the rainy season in Sudan, with floods affecting thousands of people across the country. The rainy season usually ends around September.

A number of agencies are bringing in surge emergency staff to scale-up their operations.