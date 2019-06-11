Sudan: Civil unrest Flash Update No. 5 (11 June 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

Majority of public health hospitals resumed emergency maternal care services; however, access to health care services for pregnant women is still limited.

Port and customs offices at Port Sudan are open and functional today.

The funding for the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2019 remains at US$257 million, or 22.4 per cent of the total requirements of $1.2 billion.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The majority of public hospitals resumed emergency maternal care services. The stock of life-saving maternal health commodities (rehydration, spinal anesthesia for caesarian section, etc.) are low in most public hospitals. However, access to health care services by pregnant is still limited due to limited movement and concerns regarding the safety of health care providers.

Tribal fighting was reported in Deleig, Wadi Salih Locality, Central Darfur on 9 June, which reportedly caused 11 fatalities and some injured. Sudan Armed Forces were deployed to defuse tension and Deleig town is under their control as of today; however, the situation in rural areas reportedly remain volatile. On 11 June, a UNAMID team travelled to Deleig to assess the situation, upon which humanitarian partners will assess the need to conduct an interagency assessment and consequent response.

Following inter-tribal clashes on 5-6 June in Girba, Kassala, a mediation committee was formed by some tribe leaders and influential people in the state to address the conflict between Bani Aamir and Nuba. There are restrictions on commercial transport services between Shagarab camps and Girba, and only private pick-ups are allowed. In Um Gargour camp, transportation restrictions to Gedaref/Girba and other areas have been lifted and services are back to normal.

In White Nile, robbery cases targeting basic services equipment in the camps have been reported, which resulted in a temporary interruption of water supply to refugees.

In West Darfur, IDP community leaders reported movement restrictions for Abu Zarr and El Hojaj IDP camps, with a complete ban on movements at night. Community leaders reported water shortages (linked to the fuel shortage) in both IDP camps. Women are forced to walk long distances outside of the camps to access water, increasing their risks of attack and sexual- and gender-based violence.

In North Darfur, IDP community leaders reported movement restrictions for Zamzam IDP camp.

Humanitarian agencies in Central Darfur are facing a challenge in accessing physical cash as all banks are closed due to the civil disobedience. UNHAS continued with its regular operations. Port Sudan, the main port of Sudan that brings in humanitarian supplies by sea, customs offices are open and functional today. Humanitarian organizations in the country continue providing life-saving assistance while monitoring the situation.

Protection requirements are $56.5 million and are funded at 2.5 per cent. The health sector, with requirements of $70,784,663, is 11 per cent funded. More information on the Humanitarian Response Plan available on the reliefweb and funding levels on the Financial Tracking Services.

RESPONSE

WHO and partners continue supporting health facilities with the replenishment of medical supplies and transportation of medical staff and supplies.

UNFPA is supporting major maternity hospitals in Omdurman with emergency reproductive health kits which assist in performing caesarean sections and other obstetric surgical intervention, including resuscitation for mothers and babies, and management of common complications.

Following the 6-7 June attacks on South Sudanese refugees in Omdurman and Sharq El Nile localities in Khartoum, UNHCR has established a specialised protection team with the Commission for Refugees to follow up on injured refugees referred for emergency services to an NGO. Reports indicate the presence of new unaccompanied and separated children arriving in Bantiu, who are being identified and assessed for support.

Another UNHCR partner organization is providing legal assistance to refugees who have been arrested.