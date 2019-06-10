Sudan: Civil unrest Flash Update No. 4 (10 June 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

The leaders of Sudan's main opposition group urged to continue the two day general strike as part of the nationwide civil disobedience campaign for another day demanding the transfer of power to a civilian government.

WHO has continued scaling up advocacy for access to health care including for women and children.

Two main maternity hospitals in Khartoum resumed partial provision of services today.

Port and customs offices at Port Sudan are open and resumed their functions with reduced capacities today.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The death toll following the 3 June raid on the sit-in area in front of the military headquarters in Khartoum remains at 61 according to the Ministry of Health and wounded/injured as verified in hospitals by WHO are 748. The actual number of injured or wounded could be higher as not all cases are reported or recorded.

On 10 June, the leaders of Sudan’s main opposition group urged to continue the general strike as the part of the nationwide civil disobedience campaign, which started yesterday demanding the transfer of power to a civilian government. On the other hand, the Transitional Military Council announced that it has decided to reinforce the security presence of the Armed Forces, Rapid Support Forces and other regular forces to restore normal life, secure unarmed citizens, open roads, facilitate the movement of people, traffic of public and private vehicles and guarding strategic facilities and markets.

On 10 June, Port Sudan, the main port of Sudan that brings in humanitarian supplies by sea, customs offices are open and resumed their functions with limited capacities. The United National Humanitarian Air Services (UNHAS) operated as normal today.

On 10 June, the two main maternity hospitals in Khartoum partially resumed providing services. The two hospitals had suspended their services since 8 June 2019. These two hospitals cover a catchment population of approximately 2.5 million with life-saving maternal health services. Based on the UNFPA Emergency Neonatal and Obstetric Care (EmNOC) assessment in 2017, these hospitals conduct 200 deliveries (including 60 Csections) per day.

On 9 June, tribal fighting was reported at Deleig market, Wadi Salih Locality, Central Darfur. Nine people were reportedly killed, and some were injured from both sides. Sudan Armed Forces were deployed to defuse tension, but the situation reportedly remains tense.

In South Darfur, following the looting of humanitarian supplies in Kalma camp in late May and Beliel camp on 2-3 June, humanitarian partners and HAC agreed to continue the suspension of non life saving assistance in Kalma until the end of June. Lifesaving activities in Beliel camp should continue; however, the safety of humanitarian workers and assets needs to be ensured. The government, with UNAMID support, should ensure security of relief operations in the camp.

RESPONSE

WHO has continued scaling up advocacy for access to health care including for women and children. Its team have carried out on-site visits to the hospitals in addition to remotely communicating with them. Also, WHO and partners continue supporting health facilities with the replenishment of medical supplies and transportation of medical staff and supplies.