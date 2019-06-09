Sudan: Civil unrest Flash Update No. 3 (9 June 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

Sudan's main opposition group called a nationwide civil disobedience campaign on 9 June demanding the transfer of power to a civilian government. Public transportation is reportedly barely functioning, and most commercial banks, companies and markets are closed in Khartoum.

Half a million people in Khartoum and Darfur could be affected if medical supplies are not available, another quarter million people at risk of not being provided maternity services.

Of the 11 main Khartoum hospitals, half were closed or partially closed since 3 June. Also, two major maternity hospitals in Khartoum have stopped providing services since 8 June 2019.

Port and customs offices at Port Sudan were open but not functioning.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The death toll following the 3 June raid on the sit-in area in front of the military headquarters in Khartoum remains at 61 according to the Ministry of Health and wounded/injured as verified in hospitals by WHO are 748. The actual number of injured or wounded could be higher as not all cases are reported or recorded.

On 9 June, the Sudanese Professional Association called a nationwide civil disobedience campaign demanding the transfer of power to a civilian government. Public transportation is reportedly barely functioning, and many shops, commercial banks, companies and markets are closed in Khartoum. In South Darfur, in the morning, roads between Nyala town and Beliel locality had been temporally blocked, but the blockages were removed. In Central Darfur, the main market was closed, road blocks were set up in some roads in town and tires burned. Sporadic gunfire was heard in some neighbourhoods. Port Sudan, the main port of Sudan, that brings in humanitarian supplies by sea, was not operational today. Although Port and custom offices were open, there was no movement of commercial transport and porters did not turn up to work. The United National Humanitarian Air Services (UNHAS) operated as normal today.

Half a million people in Khartoum and Darfur could be affected if medical supplies are not available. The delivery of maternity medical services is also jeopardised with a catchment of around 280,000. The Government of Sudan should facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need and of humanitarian personnel.

Of the 11 main Khartoum hospitals, half were closed or partially closed since 3 June. Also, two major maternity hospitals in Khartoum have stopped providing services since 8 June 2019. These two hospitals cover a catchment population of approximately 2.5 million with life-saving maternal health services. Based on the UNFPA Emergency Neonatal and Obstetric Care (EmNOC) assessment in 2017, these hospitals conduct 200 deliveries (including 60 C-sections) per day.

On 7 June, torrential rains reportedly destroyed around 300 to 400 houses belonging to IDPs and returnees in Leiba, East Jebel Marra, South Darfur. A total of 11 people were injured including two who were in critical situation. Two schools, health facility and latrines were also damaged. HAC and humanitarian partners plan to conduct a rapid assessment this week to support the affected people.

On 4 June, heavy rain and flooding have either partially or completely destroyed IDPs’ houses in Tawilla, North Darfur. Preliminary assessments indicate that over 480 houses (about 2,470 individuals) have completely been destroyed and 758 houses have partially been affected in all five Tawilla IDP camps. Also, close to 900 latrines have been destroyed across the camps. On 11 June 2019 humanitarian partners will assess the needs of the population affected by flooding and rains in the area and plan the response. In Central Darfur, clashes between SLA-AW splinter factions reportedly continued in different locations around Daya village in the past week, with casualties from both sides. Also, sporadic clashes between SAF/RSF and SLA- AW were reported in Rokero market, Jokosti village and Manabu farming area in Central Jebel Marra (CJM) locality. On 5 June, SLA-AW reportedly attacked and killed two SAF personnel in Jokosti in CJM and took their weapons. There have been reported sexual violence, abductions and torture cases against local populations by the warring factions. On 3 June, intertribal fighting reportedly took place in Higleiga village in East of Ed Daein, East Darfur, over a piece of farm land, which caused five fatalities and more than 15 injuries. Mediation from local elders led to the peaceful relocation of members of one tribe to another village, starting on 5 June.

RESPONSE

Humanitarian partners have arranged for timely service delivery to survivors of sexual violence which include emergency contraception, management of sexually transmitted infections, antiretroviral medicines and treatment of injuries at different locations in Khartoum. These locations have trained service providers and psychosocial support services are also available.

UNFPA in close coordination with the Ministry of Health, Sudanese Red Crescent Society, and other NGOs are working to mitigate the impact on maternal and neonatal health. The Ministry of Health supported by WHO and health partners, is coordinating the health sector response by ensuring that main hospitals remain operational.

WHO has been coordinating with the federal and state level ministry of health and health partners on operational issues, including donations and distributions, ambulances services, verification of incidents, assuring security of hospitals, providing medical supplies. WHO has also supported with meals for health personnel and transportation, Incentives for personnel and recruitment of volunteers.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) established on 7 June an emergency operation centre at its office in Khartoum to coordinate information sharing and response as a result of the current situation in Khartoum and other parts of the country. Daily meetings (at 10:00 AM) have kickstarted focusing on various aspects of response, logistics, liaison and planning.