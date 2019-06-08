Sudan: Civil unrest Flash Update No. 2 (8 June 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarian partners are facing challenges to bring supplies from Port Sudan to Khartoum and elsewhere mainly due to lengthy customs clearance and obtaining required permits from relevant bodies. There are also challenges in moving supplies across state lines.

WHO and health sector partners continue to replenish seven hospitals in Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman with emergency care kits, medicines and supplies to ensure services for the treatment of wounded patients.

Omdurman hospital, the largest in Sudan, is expected to resume healthcare services shortly. The operations at the hospital were suspended for a few days during the week following the incidents that occurred on 3 June.

There have been reports of South Sudanese refugees being attacked in Khartoum state on 6 and 7 June, with up to 57 injured.

The headquarters of the Humanitarian Aid Commission in Khartoum was looted on 3 June, raising concerns about the impact of the incident on humanitarian operations and response.

The UN and partners call for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, including humanitarian personnel and assets, at all times. In addition, all parties must allow and facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The death toll following the 3 June raid on the sit-in protest area in front of the military headquarters in Khartoum remains at 61 people, including 52 in capital Khartoum, according to the Ministry of Health. These figures are from health facilities.

In Khartoum, of the 52 killed 49 were civilians and three security personnel. There are unconfirmed reports from the media of over 100 people deaths. According to WHO, seven hospitals that received emergency care supplies from WHO reported that 784 people were wounded or injured in Khartoum. The actual number of injured or wounded could be higher as not all cases are reported or recorded.

There have also been reports of increasing cases of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in the wake of the 3 June events, a stark contrast from the situation during the sit in. Supplies and service referral has been provided to the survivors, and guidance to the service providers.

There have been reports of South Sudanese refugees being attacked by some host communities in Kalakala Laba and Sahala in Omdurman, and Haj Yousef areas in Sharq el Nile locality, on 6 and 7 June. Refugees were attacked in their homes and up to 57 persons were injured, some seriously. There were also reports of gender based violence. Homes were looted. Police in the Kalakala area assisted some of the injured refugees to get to the hospitals and some refugees moved with local community leaders to the Bantiu 'open area'.

Refugees have reported that members of the Rapid Support Force (RSF) are intimidating civilians and taking mobile phones and money from people who they stop on the street. General lawlessness has been observed, especially in Omdurman where gangs are reportedly looting houses. UNHCR has also reached out to refugee leaders and community of volunteers for all population groups in Khartoum and passed on the message for all refugees to stay safe and avoid unnecessary movements.

In eastern Sudan, on 5 June, inter-tribal clashes in Girba, Kassala State, resulted in three deaths and at least 14 persons injured. On 6 June, inter-tribal clashes broke out in Girba refugee camp, with two people killed, including a 16-year-old refugee boy, and several injured, including three refugees. The situation remains tense in Girba refugee camp. There is increased police and military presence in the camp and in the surrounding area. Refugee leaders in Shagarab camps,

Um Gargour and Kilo 26 refugee camps report no protection incidents. Ferry service between El Showak and Abuda has been suspended, and there is no public transportation available between Shagarab camps, Girba and Um Gargour camps and Gedaref. Military intelligence has blocked refugee movements in these areas.

In East Darfur State, on 5 June, fighting broke out between two sub-clans in Kario refugee camp, which led to 17 people injured.

In South Darfur State, on 3 June, there was a demonstration at Beliel internally displaced camp. Food stocks were looted in the refugee settlement at Beliel IDP camp. A water supply pipeline servicing the refugee settlement that had been cut by host community has been repaired, restoring water supply. Other facilities that were affected included UNHCR-COR registration centre, two women's centres, children's centre and a health clinic.

In White Nile State, Joda refugee entry point has been closed by the security forces. There are no reports of protection incidents in the White Nile State refugee camps. UNHCR is in contact with refugee leaders and security forces on the ground.

The office of the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in Khartoum was looted on 3 June, raising concerns raising concerns about the impact of the incident on humanitarian operations and response, particularly on the entry of humanitarian personnel and supplies into Sudan and movement within Sudan.

There have been challenges in processing the paperwork for the movement of supplies from Port Sudan, the main port of Sudan, to Khartoum and other parts of the country. Some of the supplies awaiting customs clearance and necessary permits from relevant government institutions are medical supplies.

The UN in Sudan calls upon the authorities to facilitate the rapid and unimpeded imports and delivery of essential humanitarian supplies, whether by sea, air and land. In addition, humanitarian staff must be allowed the freedom of movement to carry out their duties, without harassment. The humanitarian community in Sudan denounces all forms of violence against humanitarian operations and calls upon all parties to respect and protect humanitarian personnel and assets in Sudan. The UN and humanitarian partners provide assistance to 4.4 million vulnerable people across Sudan. It is important to ensure that impartial humanitarian assistance is provided in a timely manner.