Sudan – Civil Unrest (DG ECHO, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2019)

The situation in Sudan remains tense following the crackdown by armed forces on the civilian sit-in in Khartoum on 3 June. Four people were killed on 9 June in Khartoum on the first day of a "civil disobedience" campaign. Two separate attacks on South Sudanese refugees in Karthoum also caused 3 deaths, 64 wounded, including serious injuries and sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) incidents. UNAMID has confirmed that 17 people have been killed, 15 others injured with more than 100 houses burnt in Deleij (Wadi Salih Locality, Central Darfur) on 9 June. The fighting occurred during clashes between nomads and residents angered by the increase in commodity prices at the local market. Armed clashes in El Daein town (East Darfur) killed four people on 4 June over a land and inter-tribal dispute. Violent attacks and burning of houses, have resulted in the displacing 900 families (approximately 4 000 people).