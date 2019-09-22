22 Sep 2019

Sudan cholera update

Report
from Radio Dabanga
Published on 22 Sep 2019 View Original

Two people have died of cholera, and four others were infected on Friday at the City Hospital of Wad Elnil in Sennar state.

A source from the health sector told Radio Dabanga that Wad Elnil Hospital recorded four new cases, bringing the total number of cases under treatment eight. Besides, the Singa Hospital received two cases of cholera on Friday.

In Blue Nile state, eight cases of Cholera were reported on Thursday bringing the number of Cholera cases to 19.

At Singa hospital in Sennar state, health workers went on strike protesting against their unpaid dues on Friday. The hospital administration intervened and pledged to solve the problem on Sunday. said the source from the health sector.

Malaria in North Darfur

According to the Central Doctors Committee of Sudan in North Darfur, 3,301 cases of malaria have been recorded in the Saraf Omra rural hospital from June to August.

The committee stated that there have been no cases of deaths during this period, however, the report does not include the cases of malaria that were diagnosed in private clinics, private hospitals, and health insurance in Saraf Omra.

