Sudan: Cholera Outbreak Snapshot (as of 26 November 2019)

As of 26 November 2019, twelve localities in Blue Nile, Sennar, Al Gezira and Khartoum states had reported 338 suspected cholera cases, including eleven deaths, according to Sudan's Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and WHO. The current case fatality rate (CFR) in Sudan is 3.3 per cent. With proper treatment, the CFR for cholera should remain below 1 per cent.

On 23 October, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the successful completion of the first round of the oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaign in high-risk localities in Blue Nile and Sennar states.