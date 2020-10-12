Sudan: Cholera Outbreak DREF Operation n° MDRSD027 Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Sudan's states have witnessed in the past three years, seasons of heavy rains during the fall period. Damages occur to infrastructure, human and animal. In the year, the number of affected families was (39,057) families while the year 2017 was less affected, as the total of affected families reached (9,047) families either in the year (2018) The total number of affected families was (440,058). It had a clear impact on the infrastructure in most states, while harming the health of the environment. This was reflected in the spread of epidemics in a pandemic manner, the most severe of which was the cholera epidemic that affected all the states of Sudan in the years 2016, 2017, 2018.

The 2019 was an exceptional season in rain, torrential rains and floods, which resulted in significant material and human damage, which took place from 28 August through to 12 October 2019. A total of 278 suspected cholera cases, including 8 deaths (case fatality ratio of 2.88 %), were reported from four localities in Blue Nile State including Al Roseries (113), Ad Damazin (55), Wad Almahi (3) and Baw (5), and five localities in Sinnar State including Abu Hugar (80), Singa (4), Alsoky (14), Aldaly wa Almzmom (3) and Sennar (1). Some 172 cases were female (62%), and 238 (93.1%) were over five years of age.

Although response and preparedness efforts were undertaken by the MoH, the World Health Organization (WHO) and health stakeholders, including the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), the cumulative number of cholera cases increased to 36,000 cases of cholera reported by the end of the outbreak, with a total of 11 deaths.