16 Sep 2019

Sudan cholera cases spread to Sennar state

Report
from Radio Dabanga
Published on 16 Sep 2019 View Original

10 cases of cholera have been reported in Sennar state since Friday, adjacent to Blue Nile state in which 72 cases were reported as of Sunday.

According to health workers, Singa Hospital in Sennar State has recorded ten cases of cholera, making Sennar the second state in Sudan to be affected by cases of cholera. Health sources from Singa told Radio Dabanga that cases began to appear in Wadelnil on Friday, two of which were referred to Singa hospital on Saturday.

According to the report of the State Doctors' Committee, El Roseires and Ed Damazin Hospital in Blue Nile state recorded six deaths until Sunday. 18 people there are still receiving treatment. In addition, the number of cases in health centres in Wad El Maha and El Serio (localities in Blue Nile) is six, five of whom are still receiving treatment.

Official statements: ‘acute watery diarrhoea’

In a statement on September 11, the WHO confirmed that between August 28 and September 10, Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health reported at least 51 cases of ‘acute watery diarrhoea’ in Blue Nile state. Samples taken from six patients and sent for analysis to the Ministry’s National Public Health Laboratory showed that four of the six samples tested positive for Vibrio cholerae.

“Due to suboptimal health conditions and poor safe water and sewage system structures, exacerbated by polluted water sources caused by recent floods, there is a risk of cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases spreading if no immediate response interventions take place,” said the WHO representative in Sudan.

On September 9, the Sudanese Ministry of Health confirmed four cases of cholera in Blue Nile state. Since 2017, the Sudanese government (and conniving international organisations) has consistently referred to cases suspected to be cholera as ‘acute watery diarrhoea’, in spite of solid pathological evidence (according WHO standards) of cholera. Sudan’s acknowledgement therefore represents something of a breakthrough.

Follow #CholeraInSudan, #ألكوليرا_السودان

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.