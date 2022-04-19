Sudan: Camp Profile | Um Rakuba Refugee Camp (as of 9 March 2022)

Settlement Overview

In support of the Government of Sudan’s response to the ongoing influx of refugees from Ethiopia’s Tigray region to eastern Sudan, UNHCR, partners, and other UN agencies set up a new refugee camp in Um Rakuba-Gedaref State at the end of 2020. UNHCR Information Management team held a camp profiling (GIS) mission to the designat-ed Um Rakuba refugee camp in February, 2022 to promptly assess, map, and present the available facilities on the ground and analyze the gaps and needs for a better response, based on the minimum Sphere and Humanitarian standards.