Sudan: Blue Nile State Profile (Updated August 2022)

Background

The Blue Nile region is situated in the south-eastern part of Sudan, bordering Ethiopia and South Sudan. In September 2011, fighting between Government forces and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) spread into the state from South Kordofan.

In 2017, the SPLA/M-N split into two factions over disagreements on the direction of the movement, which led to violent consequences between the followers of Malik Agar and Abdelaziz Al Hilu. However, the political landscape significantly changed following the establishment of the Transitional Government in August 2019. The Juba Peace Agreement (JPA) of October 2020, in which SPLM-N Malik Agar is a signatory, designates Blue Nile an autonomous region. The Government continues to pursue peace talks with SPLM-N Al Hilu.

Humanitarian overview

Internal displacement, food insecurity and natural disasters are the key drivers of humanitarian needs in the region, all of which are compounded by the economic crisis and inadequate basic services such as water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health, and education. There are some 442,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs), vulnerable residents, refugees and asylum seekers in Blue Nile State who need humanitarian assistance, according to the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO). The displaced population in the Blue Nile region live with host communities as a result of the previous Government’s non-encampment policy. Aid organisations report a deteriorating humanitarian situation, particularly in nongovernment-controlled areas. Conflict in the region has impacted both livelihoods and the availability of basic services such as education and health care