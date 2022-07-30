Sudan Blue Nile - Situation Report No.1, 27 July 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 14 July, a wave of intercommunal violence swept across Ar Rusayris locality in Blue Nile state with over 100 people killed, hundreds more injured and clashes briefly spreading to neighboring localities. As of 27 July, the security situation in Blue Nile is calm but remains unpredictable due to intermittent tribal clashes. Movements to Village 6 Camp, which hosts refugees from the Ethiopian region of Benishangul-Gumuz, have been affected.

An estimated 31,000 people have been displaced as a result of the conflict, among whom 12,600 are currently sheltering in neighboring Ed Damazine locality, and over 18,000 in the states of Sennar, White Nile and Aj Jazira.

UNFPA estimates that up to 7,440 of the displaced population are women and girls of reproductive age (15-49 years old) among whom 741 women are pregnant and in need of access to essential sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services including basic and comprehensive emergency obstetric and neonatal care (B/CEmONC) services. Around 148 pregnant women are expected to experience pregnancy and birth-related complications requiring C-sections and blood transfusion. Furthermore, in the context of mass displacement, a number of persons may seek sexually transmitted infections (STIs) prevention and management services. Meanwhile, an increased number of women are exposed to the risk of sexual and gender based violence