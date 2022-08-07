Sudan: Ar Rusayris Conflict, Blue Nile, Situation Report No. 01 (7 August 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Over 31,000 people have been displaced following inter-communal violence in Ganis town, Ar Rusayris locality, Blue Nile State.

About 12,800 people have reportedly fled to Sennar State.

Most of the displaced people (75 per cent) are taking refuge in schools and public buildings, while the rest (25 per cent) are taking refuge within the host community.

Partners carried out anthropometric measurements, including mass mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) screening for children under-five years and pregnant and lactating women. To date, about 3,077 children and 182 women were screened.

Nutrition partners are using an integrated response approach with water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health, food security and livelihoods (FSL), and protection partners to ensure that response is effective.

Gender-based violence (GBV) assessments were carried out in five schools hosting IDPs and about 3,800 dignity and assorted items were distributed to women and girls of reproductive age.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of the end of July, over 31,000 people have been displaced following inter-communal violence in Ganis town, Ar Rusayris locality, Blue Nile State, according to the local authorities and partners on the ground. An estimated 12,600 displaced people are currently taking refuge in Ed Damazine town and outside the locality. An additional 12,800 people have reportedly arrived in Sennar State; 4,500 people have arrived in White Nile State; and about 1,220 people have arrived in Aj Jazirah State, according to reports from the local authorities and humanitarian partners in those locations. All reported figures are subjected to verification and changes.

On 22 July, an inter-agency needs assessment was carried out in Ar Rusayris locality to identify the needs of the displaced people, the gaps and to develop a collective response plan. No gathering sites were observed. The displaced people are living with friends and family.

There is a lack of clarity on the numbers of people affected, which makes it difficult to determine needs and gaps. Once the population on the move settles and planned assessments and verification exercises are completed, there will be better clarity on exact needs and gaps. In addition, the lack of access to IDPs at the initial stage of displacement causes challenges/delays in determining needs and responses to avoid duplication of work.

Humanitarian partners continue to provide the affected people with assistance. However, humanitarian operations were affected by the outage of electricity in Blue Nile between 20 and 31 July.