Sudan: Ar Rusayris Conflict, Blue Nile, Cluster Response Update No: 2, As of 3 October 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The situation in Blue Nile State is calm, but still unpredictable after tens of thousands of people were displaced from parts of the State in July 2022 following a wave of intercommunal violence that left 142 people killed and another 383 injured. Although leaders of the communities signed an agreement on the cessation of violence in early August, renewed clashes were reported on 1 and 2 September 2022 in some locations in Ar Rusayris and Wad Al Mahi localities.

The violence that started in July in Wad Al Mahi locality and spread to other parts of Blue Nile displaced over 31,000 people within the Blue Nile and to the Sennar, White Nile and Aj Jazirah States in July. The renewed clashes in early September have resulted in further displacement. It is reported that about 30,000 people have fled to Sennar and 20,000 people to White Nile. While humanitarian partners continue to deliver lifesaving assistance to displaced and most vulnerable people, the continued movement of people has posed a challenge in delivering timely and effective assistance.

Following renewed clashes in early September, the Blue Nile State government had imposed a curfew from 8 pm to 5 am in Ed Damazine and Ar Rusayris localities, which was lifted on 23 September.

An inter-agency mission led by the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in the Blue Nile visited Shamar (Ed Damazine locality), Al Hai Al Janouby (Ar Rusayris locality) and Dam towns 6 and 7 (Wad Al Mahi locality) on 8 and10 September to carry out a quick assessment of the needs of the displaced and affected people.

The mission reported that safety and security are among the major concerns. While the IDPs and affected populations received some initial assistance, they need food assistance, access to water and sanitation, health services, shelter, non-food supplies and protection.

Meanwhile, access to various locations in the Blue Nile, including Kurmuk, Geisan and Baw localities, remains a challenge due to impassable road conditions due to the rainy season.

The Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) allocated US$2.5 million in August for health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), protection, and shelter/non-food items (S/NFI) activities implemented in Sennar and Blue Nile states. This complements the rapid response funding of $570,000 allocated in July.