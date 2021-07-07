The Sudan: Agricultural livelihoods and food security in the context of COVID-19, Monitoring Report, June 2021

This report shares an analysis by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on the effects of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on the agri-food system in the Sudan. It analyses the results of a field assessment conducted in April 2021. FAO is implementing a project to contribute to data collection and analysis linked to COVID‑19 to inform evidence-based programming in selected countries.

The objective is to assess the effects of COVID-19 in the agri-food system, which includes crops, livestock and fishing, food supply, livelihoods and food security of the rural population at national level. Information is collected from primary sources of the production process: producer households, traders or marketers, inputs suppliers, extension officers and key informants.

The initial round of data collection was conducted in 2020, followed by a first report published in January 2021. A third round is planned before the end of 2021.

This report is made possible by the support of the American People through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The contents of this report are the sole responsibility of FAO and do not necessarily reflect the views of USAID or the United States of America Government.