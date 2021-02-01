The Sudan: Agricultural livelihoods and food security in the context of COVID-19, Monitoring Report, January 2021

This report shares the analysis on the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the agri-food system in the Sudan based on the assessment conducted during July–August 2020.

Funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is implementing a project to contribute to data collection and analysis linked to COVID-19 to inform evidence-based programming in selected countries. The objective is to assess the effects of COVID-19 in the agri-food system, which includes livestock and fishing, food supply, livelihoods and food security of the rural population at national level. Information is collected from primary sources of the production process: producer households, traders or marketers, inputs suppliers, extension officers and key informants. The first round of data collection has been completed, with rounds II and III foreseen in 2021.