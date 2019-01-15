Sudan: Acute Food Insecurity Situation October - December 2018 and Projection for January - March 2019

How Severe, How Many and When:

In the current period, corresponding to the harvest period, from October to December 2018, 5.67 million people are estimated to be in Crisis and Emergency (IPC Phases 3 and 4), representing 12.8% of the analysed population. Almost 1 million people (986,174, representing 2.2% of the population analyzed) are in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) and more than 4.5 million people (4,688,042, representing 10.6% of the population analyzed) are in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis).

In the projected period, corresponding to the post-harvest season, from January to March 2019, 5.76 million people are estimated to be in Crisis and Emergency (IPC Phases 3 and 4), representing 13% of the analyzed population. More than 1 million people (1,083,613, representing 2.4% of the population analyzed) are in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) and more than 4.67 million people (4,675,812, representing 10.5% of the population analyzed) are in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis).

Where and When: 171 localities were classified in all states in Sudan. 33 localities are estimated to be in IPC phase 3 (Crisis) in Blue Nile, White Nile, Southern Kordofan, Kassala, Gedaref, Red Sea and Darfur states. Darfur accounts for about 45% of the population in IPC Phase 3 and 4, however there has been no area classified in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency). The highest prevalence of population in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) and IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) are in the states of Khartoum and South Darfur.

Why: The effects of the economic crisis, which led to the devaluation of the Sudanese pound, also led to high inflation rates, increasing food and non-food commodities prices. In certain locations, the influx of refugees from neighbouring countries has also impacted food security.