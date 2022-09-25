Sudan: 2022 Flood Response Update (As of 25 September 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy rains and flash floods have affected about 349,000 people across the country as of 22 September, according to the Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), humanitarian organizations on the ground, and local authorities. The rains and floods have destroyed at least 24,800 homes and damaged another 48,200 in 16 out of the 18 states. The National Council for Civil Defence reported in the media that 146 people have died, and more than 122 people were injured since the beginning of the rainy season in June.

The most affected states are South Darfur, Gedaref, Central Darfur, White Nile, and Kassala, followed by Northern, West Darfur, River Nile, North Kordofan, Aj Jazirah, West Kordofan, South Kordofan, Sennar, and East Darfur. Khartoum and North Darfur have been less impacted.

Most of the clusters reported that due to poor road access to hard-to-reach areas affected by floods and poor infrastructure in some of the areas hamper the timely delivery of nutrition services.