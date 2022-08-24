Sudan: 2022 Flood Response Update (As of 23 August 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy rains and flash floods continue to affect tens of thousands of people across Sudan. By 23 August, the estimated number of people affected is 156,300, according to the Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), humanitarian organizations on the ground, and local authorities. Torrential rains and floods destroyed at least 12,500 houses and damaged another 21,400 in 15 out of the 18 states. Government authorities reported that 83 people died and 30 people were injured since the beginning of the rainy season.

In addition, the floods have reportedly affected at least 238 health facilities, 1,560 water sources and over 1,500 latrines have been damaged or washed away. People have lost over 330 head of livestock and over 5,200 feddans (21.84 km2) of agricultural land were affected by floods, which will contribute to already worrying levels of food insecurity.

Overall Challenges

Bureaucratic and administrative access impediments: Some partners reported delays for travel permits, with additional requirements to provide details, including exact location and date of assessments and the delivery of assistance. This new travel requirement delayed the planned movement of partners from Khartoum to the states and hampers response.

Physical access restrictions: The flood waters in Aj Jazirah, White Nile, Blue Nile, and Central Darfur states temporarily restricted the movement of commercial and humanitarian supplies. In Aj Jazirah, nine villages are reportedly surrounded by flood waters, and the main road has been damaged by the floods. Local authorities and communities are doing maintenance work on the road to facilitate the movement of people.

Critical gap of relief items: the response capacity mapping carried out in June shows a critical gap of relief items where partners could not preposition supplies ahead of the floods season. Food Security and Livelihood (FSL), Shelter and Non-Food Items (S/NFI), Nutrition, Health, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) clusters reported major gaps in terms of supplies across the country.