Sudan: 2018 Year End Report South Sudan Regional RRP (January - December 2018)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

By the end of 2018, Sudan now hosts the largest South Sudanese refugee population in the region, with a total 852,080 South Sudanese refugees in country (including both registered and unregistered populations).

New arrival rates were lower in 2018 as compared to previous years but remained steady with 33,117 South Sudanese refugees arriving in Sudan by year-end. East Darfur and South Darfur States received the largest flows. At the same time, roll-out of biometric registration across the response allowed for increasingly precise population figures.

The capacity of inter-agency partners to respond continues to be stretched, exacerbated by a critical funding gap of nearly 70 per cent. While some progress has been made, many areas are still below emergency standards and require continued investment and additional resources in order to meet the protection and basic service needs of refugees.

Critical funding gaps have been compounded by the rapid destabilization of Sudan’s economy throughout 2018, including rising inflation, fuel shortages and import restrictions that have slowed the delivery of goods and services, as well as partner movements in the field. Consumer price inflation (e.g. 150-200% increase in staple food prices for sorghum, millet and wheat; 50-100% increase in the cost of medicines), combined with austerity measures, removal of subsidies, and depreciation of the currency have also limited the already weak purchasing power of refugees, in some cases increasing their reliance on humanitarian assistance. Persistent pipeline breaks and transportation issues have also hampered general food distribution across all states.

The economic situation has intensified assistance needs of both refugee and host communities, especially for over 673,000 refugees living in out-of-camp locations (nearly 80 per cent of the total refugee caseload), compounded by limited livelihood opportunities and the challenges refugees face accessing public services. In Khartoum, at least 58,000 South Sudanese refugees continue to live in dire humanitarian conditions in slums called “open areas”, despite renewed access for partners granted by the Government of Sudan in December 2017 and the finalization of an inter-agency response plan that remains largely unfunded. Urgent needs persist for basic services across all sectors, including health, nutrition, education and WASH.

Over-congestion of refugee camps remains a serious concern. This is particularly problematic in White Nile State, where Khor Al Waral camp hosts over 11,400 refugee households, well above its 4,000 household capacity. A new camp at Al Jameya was established to support decongestion, and 1,356 households were relocated to the new site in 2018. Land extensions to accommodate an additional 6,500 households are secured for other camps in the State. In East Darfur, negotiations for additional land for camps are ongoing.