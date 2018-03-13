Sudan 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan, January-December 2018

Summary of needs, targets & requirements

While the unilateral ceasefires have enabled a general improvement in the security situation across Darfur and the two areas, humanitarian needs continue. In consultation with the Government, humanitarian partners have identified an estimated 5.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance across Sudan. This represents an increase of 0.7 million people compared to 2017. There has been a spike in new South Sudanese refugees. While harvests improved in 2017, food insecurity increased due to a rise in food prices without a proportional increase in income especially for the displaced.

Rapid needs assessments conducted in parts of Blue Nile, South Kordofan and Jebel Marra revealed severe malnutrition especially in Jebel Marra, and basic services below SPHERE standards in these areas. Acute Watery Diarrhoea (cases reported across the country reduced in the last quarter), protection needs related to insecurity and protracted displacement, and some returns have all generated humanitarian needs.

Response strategy

The Sudan Humanitarian Country Team (HCT ) adopted in 2017 a Multi-Year Humanitarian Strategy (MYHS) 2017 – 2019 in consultation with the Government of Sudan. The MYHS provides the overall framework for humanitarian activities in Sudan for the next three years. It is in line with the Government’s 25-year strategy, and its third five-year plan. Within this framework, the humanitarian community - in collaboration with Sudan’s National Mechanism - developed the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), presenting the operational details and funding requests for the second year of the humanitarian activities to be undertaken under the MYHS.

In this second year of the MYHS 2017-2019, the overall goal remains to protect and save lives. People affected by new emergencies will be provided with integrated and multi-sectoral timely lifesaving assistance and services, and protection in the aftermath of shocks. Humanitarian needs in 2018 have increased by one million people due to the South Sudanese refugee influx, disease outbreaks, food insecurity and malnutrition. The 2018 strategy will however also integrate resilience, self reliance and prevention interventions.

These are essential to building the capacity of the most vulnerable to shocks, and seek to support a gradual reduction in humanitarian aid.

While the response remains humanitarian in scope, HRP 2018 incorporates efforts that lay the foundation for shared multi-year humanitarian and development programming for durable solutions and early recovery and resilience.This is necessary to reduce humanitarian needs and risk, increase capacities, and - eventually - address the underlying causes of vulnerability. This is especially the case for protracted displacement and malnutrition, as reflected in the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) 2018 – 2021.

To produce this HRP, the humanitarian community in Sudan worked in close consultation with development partners and government counterparts, in particular the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), Commission of refugees (COR) and the National Mechanism. Sector plans were revised in close collaboration with the National Mechanism and other national counterparts, ensuring alignment with national policies and priorities.

In 2018, humanitarian partners will continue to expand the scope and scale of integrated and multi-sectoral activities to better serve people in need: protracted displaced, people with high malnutrition and refugees. A multi-sectoral approach will be adapted to address disease outbreaks, and more emphasis will be placed on community-based interventions in locations where refugees, IDPs and host communities coexist.

Prioritisation of the response

In line with the needs identified in the HNO and the parameters defined in the MYHS, the response plan prioritises: saving and protecting the most vulnerable, strengthening resilience and self-reliance, supporting the provision of essential assistance and access to quality basic services, and enabling durable solutions. The sector severity ranking is used to prioritise areas of severe needs – both within and across sectors – and areas where there is a convergence of severity of needs. Prioritisation takes into account the level of presence and capacity of partners and access in the targeted areas.

Specific life-saving interventions are outlined in Outcome One. As part of the joint planning process, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) developed sector-specific strategies to ensure coherence and complementarity, and to identify response priorities. Based on these, partners reviewed and vetted the project submissions that form the financial basis of this plan.

Centrality of Protection

The HCT commits to the protection of civilians as central to humanitarian action, in particular for people affected by the impact of conflict or natural disasters. Based on vulnerability targeting, monitoring and needs assessments to identify those most at risk, protection accounts for specific vulnerabilities, which underlie risks. Protection of all people affected and at risk, including those experienced by men, women, girls and boys, IDPs, the elderly, and those with disabilities, will inform decision making and response across all sectors.

Protection will also be central to preparedness efforts, as part of immediate and life-saving activities. The priority under Outcomes 1 and 2 will be to prevent and protect civilians from violence and abuse, especially by parties to the conflict, by promoting full respect for the rights of individuals. Needs extend beyond material assistance, and require the provision of specific counselling and humanitarian protection activities.

For example, social workers and child protection workers will be deployed to ensure that community-based protection mechanisms are in place in affected communities. With the downsizing of UNAMID, the Government plans to extend its protection responsibilities.