Strengthening The Rule of Law and Conflict Resolution Mechanisms - October 2021

KEY MESSAGES FOR POLICY AND PROGRAMMING

Support to increase the coverage and capacity of police and courts is needed to uphold the rule of law and assist peacebuilding efforts.

The Native Administration, rural courts,

Judiya and committees are key local conflict resolution mechanisms, which the government and actors in Sudan need to support so they can effectively mediate and fulfill their mandates.

Actors should support the establishment of the Darfur Land and Hawakeer Commission and Special Court stipulated in the JPA. Support to national level transitional justice institutions is important because local community conflict mechanisms, while important, cannot be expected to solve conflicts that are not confined to the local level.

Actors must push for youth and women to be included in the transition, resolving local conflicts and the wider peace processes. Existing women- and youth-led structures, Resistance Committees and Hakamat female elders for example, can be included and supported to ensure representation.

There is potential for better management of water, which is a resource that is central to the livelihoods of all. However, managing access to water is more critical in some areas and actors should prioritize setting up IWRM Water Committees in areas where there is a higher potential for conflict over water.