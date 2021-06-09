Statement to the United Nations Security Council on the Situation in Darfur, pursuant to UNSCR 1593 (2005), 9 June 2021

Mr President, Your Excellencies,

This is my final briefing before the Council in my capacity as the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court ("ICC" or the "Court").

It has been an honour and a privilege to serve in that capacity and to work with you over the years. Notwithstanding the challenges, together we have forged ahead as we carried out our respective mutually reinforcing but independent mandates in the pursuit of accountability for atrocity crimes, peace and security.

The Situation in Darfur is a clear demonstration of how the framers of the Rome Statute system envisaged the ICC and this Council to work together towards the twin goals of justice and peace. When this Council referred the Darfur situation to the ICC in March 2005, it brought hope to victims of atrocity crimes in Darfur by sending a clear message that justice was not only important in its own right but also with a multiplier effect on achieving sustainable peace in Darfur.

Over the years since the referral, that hope has seen its ups and downs, but the people of Darfur never gave up. I recall the countless times that I appealed for help from this Council for investigations in Darfur; I recall the number of times that I pleaded with the Assembly of States Parties to allocate sufficient resources to effectively investigate the Situation in Darfur; I can recall the number of times that the Office and I were ridiculed and labelled as biased and that our investigations were targeted to specific individuals.

There were many who metaphorically told us that we should stop banging our heads against the wall and that we should forget about Darfur and move on. Indeed, as I give this last briefing on Darfur, I am reminded of calls for mass withdrawal from certain quarters or threats to the very existence of the only institution that promised hope to Darfur victims and so many others.

Yet, with the support of many of you, and civil society, we stood firm and resolute and held to our conviction that our actions and decisions in Darfur and indeed everywhere else, were guided by nothing but the law, the facts and the search for truth and justice in strict adherence to the cardinal principles of independence, impartiality and fairness. We found strength in the plight of victims, and courage in the truth of our convictions and the righteousness of our cause.

Through it all, Darfur victims never gave up hope, they stood shoulder to shoulder with the Office and urged us on, providing critical evidence even as we investigated Darfur without being able to go to Darfur. They rallied behind us during our briefings, attentively following and clinging to every word that gave them a glimmer of hope that they too may one day benefit from the protective embrace of the law and justice duly administered for the wrongs they have endured.