Statement to the United Nations Security Council on the Situation in Darfur, pursuant to UNSCR 1593 (2005), 18 Dec 2019

Today, emboldened by events over the last six months, I repeat those messages, with greater confidence that Sudan will honour its commitments to deliver justice for the victims in the Darfur situation.

I urged the authorities in Sudan and this Council to seize that opportunity. I also expressed my hope that Sudan would begin a new era of cooperation with my Office, and more generally, the Court.

In June, when I last briefed this Council, I emphasised that recent events in Sudan presented a unique opportunity to ensure that the suspects against whom warrants of arrest have been issued by the International Criminal Court ("ICC" or the "Court") in the Darfur situation finally face justice in a court of law.

These political changes have already yielded a number of positive developments in relation to the Darfur situation. Foremost amongst these is the Juba Declaration, signed on 11 September by the Sovereign Council and a coalition of armed groups across Sudan, including in Darfur. This declaration sets out a comprehensive roadmap for peace across Sudan with the ultimate aim of a national peace agreement. Given the correlation between peace, stability and atrocity crime prevention, it is essential that all sides commit to this initiative and that the ongoing crimes in Darfur stop.

During the last six months, Sudan's extraordinary transition has continued. On 17 August, the Constitutional Declaration, which set out a political framework for the following 39 months, was signed by the Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change. On 21 August, the new Sovereign Council was sworn in, composed of six civilians and five military personnel. Shortly thereafter, a new Cabinet was inaugurated, led by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Mr President, Your Excellencies,

As you are aware, there are ICC arrest warrants for the five suspects in the Darfur situation, and each of these remain in force, notwithstanding the ongoing developments in Sudan.

In response to my last report to this Council, the representative of Sudan confirmed that investigations by the Sudanese public prosecutor were ongoing in relation to Messrs Omar Al Bashir, Abdel Raheem Hussein and Ahmad Harun. All are believed to be in detention in Khartoum. The specific whereabouts of the remaining two Darfur suspects, Messrs Ali Kushayb and Abdallah Banda, are unknown.

Mr Al Bashir has been tried in Sudan for financial crimes. Last week, on 14 December, he was reportedly sentenced to two years in detention. A statement issued by Sudan's public prosecutor shortly after the verdict indicated that a number of other cases are pending against Mr Al Bashir, including in relation to the 1989 coup that brought him to power and crimes against humanity in Darfur.

In my last report to this Council, I emphasised that pursuant to the fundamental principle of complementarity enshrined in the Rome Statute, the primary responsibility to investigate and prosecute crimes rests with national criminal jurisdictions. In response, the representative of Sudan noted this reference to complementarity, describing it as "positive."

I was encouraged by the fact that he also emphasised that "fighting impunity is a noble cause of justice" and that this "falls primarily within the responsibility of the relevant national investigative and judicial institutions." While this position is entirely consistent with the Rome Statute, the principle of complementarity ensures that while States have the primary responsibility for bringing perpetrators to justice, the ICC's jurisdiction is engaged if States are inactive or otherwise unwilling or unable to exercise that duty genuinely.

With this in mind, in the present circumstances, notwithstanding recent media reports in relation to Mr Al Bashir, the Office is not aware of any concrete information suggesting that the suspects in the Darfur situation are currently subject to domestic investigation or prosecution for the same criminal conduct alleged in the relevant ICC arrest warrants.

Unless and until Sudan can demonstrate to ICC judges that it is willing and able to genuinely investigate and prosecute the Darfur suspects for the crimes alleged in their respective arrest warrants, then these cases will remain admissible before the ICC.