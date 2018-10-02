02 Oct 2018

Statement by the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son, on access to South Kordofan and Blue Nile, 2 October 2018 [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Sudan
Published on 02 Oct 2018
preview
Download PDF (190.65 KB)Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (182.88 KB)English version

Khartoum, 2 October 2018. The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son, welcomes the decision by the Government of Sudan to facilitate the United Nation’s request to access the most vulnerable people in areas controlled by the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement – North (SPLM-N) in South Kordofan and Blue Nile. “I welcome and commend this decision by the Government of Sudan to provide access to the most vulnerable people in need,” said Ms. Son.

Ms. Son stated that, the United Nations stands ready to work closely with the Government of Sudan and with the leadership of the SPLM-N in Blue Nile and South Kordofan for coordinating a more permanent and sustainable access. This will provide much needed humanitarian assistance to people who have been affected by the conflict and have not been accessible from within Sudan since 2011. Ms. Son calls on all parties to facilitate the urgent delivery of assistance.

For further information, please contact the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Sudan (OCHASudan@un.org).

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.