Statement by the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son, on access to South Kordofan and Blue Nile, 2 October 2018 [EN/AR]

Khartoum, 2 October 2018. The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son, welcomes the decision by the Government of Sudan to facilitate the United Nation’s request to access the most vulnerable people in areas controlled by the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement – North (SPLM-N) in South Kordofan and Blue Nile. “I welcome and commend this decision by the Government of Sudan to provide access to the most vulnerable people in need,” said Ms. Son.

Ms. Son stated that, the United Nations stands ready to work closely with the Government of Sudan and with the leadership of the SPLM-N in Blue Nile and South Kordofan for coordinating a more permanent and sustainable access. This will provide much needed humanitarian assistance to people who have been affected by the conflict and have not been accessible from within Sudan since 2011. Ms. Son calls on all parties to facilitate the urgent delivery of assistance.

For further information, please contact the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Sudan (OCHASudan@un.org).