Statement by UNITAMS on forthcoming travel of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan to Juba

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sudan, Volker Perthes, will be traveling to Juba, South Sudan this week in advance of the upcoming round of peace talks scheduled for 25 May between the Transitional Government of Sudan and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement – Abdalaziz Al-Hilu faction (SPLM/A-N). He will meet with the South Sudanese mediation team, SPLM/A-N, and other interlocutors.

“I appreciate the role of the South Sudanese mediation to achieve a fair and comprehensive peace in Sudan,” Perthes said. “This role has already been acknowledged by the Security Council in resolution 2524. I also commend both the Sudanese Government and SPLM/A-N for their commitment, as laid out in the Declaration of Principles signed in March, to engage constructively to quickly realise a peaceful settlement with tangible benefits for the Sudanese people. I hope that the upcoming phase of these negotiations encourages all remaining non-signatories to engage in good faith with the Sudanese authorities to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in Sudan that will address the root causes and impacts of the conflicts and form a more representative transitional government in Sudan that reflects the aspirations of the revolution.”

We urge the Juba Peace Agreement (JPA) signatories and guarantors to expedite the establishment of JPA implementation mechanisms to further encourage non-signatories of the government’s commitment to effect peace on the ground.

UNITAMS , in collaboration with other partners, is committed to supporting the negotiation process, the implementation of the JPA and future agreements, and to advance Sudan’s political transition in line with Security Council resolution 2524.