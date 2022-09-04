Statement: Surge in Conflict in Sudan’s Blue Nile Region Kills two Children and Injures 10

4 September 2022 - Save the Children is deeply saddened and alarmed by reports of renewed conflict in Blue Nile region, Sudan, where two children are among at least 23 people who have died over the past four days.

Since 1 September, some 44 people including 10 children have also been injured, and thousands displaced, with at least six schools supported by Save the Children being used to shelter those who have fled violence.

These renewed clashes follow violence in July 2022 that killed 182 people and displaced more than 37,000 from their homes.

Arshad Malik, Country Director of Save the Children Sudan, said:

“We urge all parties to exert all efforts to protect civilians from violence, especially the most vulnerable families and children, and to ensure that displaced communities are not forced to return to areas where they do not feel safe.

“All efforts should be made to address the root causes of conflict in order to prevent such unrest in the future.”

ENDS

For further enquiries please contact:

·Emily Wight, Emily.Wight@savethechildren.org (based in London);

·Delfhin Mugo, Delfhin.Mugo@savethechildren.org (based in Nairobi);

·Our media out of hours (BST) contact is +44(0)7831 650409

Please also check our Twitter account @Save_GlobalNews for news alerts, quotes, statements and location Vlogs.