Statement: SUDO Condemns Attacks on Peaceful Protesters

The Sudan Social Development Organisation (SUDO) condemns in the strongest terms the killings and violence orchestrated against peaceful protesters at the sit-ins and the use of force against civilians in the towns.

SUDO calls upon civil society organisations, governments and inter-governmental organisations to condemn these barbaric actions and to call upon them to press the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to urgently form a committee of investigation to examine the events and to bring the perpetrators to justice.