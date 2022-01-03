Statement of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan following the resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, 3 January 2022

Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Mr. Volker Perthes regrets Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s decision to step down. SRSG Perthes respects the Prime Minister’s decision and commends the accomplishments made under Dr. Hamdok’s leadership, as well as the significant achievements he made during the first phase of the transitional period.

SRSG Perthes remains concerned by the ongoing political crisis following the military coup of 25 October, which risks further derailing progress made since the December revolution. The SRSG is deeply concerned by the number of civilians killed and injured in the context of the ongoing protests. He urges the security forces to abide by their obligations under international law and strictly uphold the rights of protestors to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Perpetrators of violence must be brought to justice.

The aspirations of the Sudanese people for a democratic path and completing the peace process should be the cornerstone of all efforts to solve the current crisis. The lack of trust among Sudanese actors needs to be overcome through a meaningful and inclusive dialogue. UNITAMS stands ready to facilitate such a process.