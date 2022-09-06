Statement on the recent violence in the Blue Nile Region

The United Nations is following with deep concern the resurgence of violence in the Blue Nile Region which has killed, injured, and displaced scores of Sudanese men, women, and children. The United Nations urges the authorities to ensure accountability and redouble efforts to protect civilians in the region, improve early warning mechanisms, and create a conducive environment for the safe voluntary return of displaced persons. This recent eruption of violence in the Blue Nile region is part of an escalating uptick in intercommunal violence in Darfur and the Two Areas since the coup of 25 October 2021.

Volker Perthes, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan, expressed solidarity with the victims of the violence and stressed the right of every Sudanese person to live in safety and dignity regardless of their ethnicity, religion, geographic origin, political affiliation, or gender. To this end, he highlighted the importance of addressing the root causes of conflict and taking tangible steps to enhance tolerance and peaceful co-existence. He further called for expediting the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement in a transparent and inclusive manner that enjoys broad-based support.

"This growing trend of insecurity is a warning that must be heeded. It is another reminder of the urgent need to overcome the current political impasse and form a functioning, civilian-led government to lead the transition towards democratic rule and turn to the long-neglected needs and priorities of marginalized groups across Sudan," Mr. Perthes said.