02 Oct 2018

Statement by Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, on SLA-AW’s ceasefire and access to a landslide-affected area in East Jebel Marra [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Sudan
Published on 02 Oct 2018
preview
Download PDF (244.4 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (199 KB)Arabic version

Khartoum, 2 October 2018. The United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator (RC/HC) in Sudan, Gwi-Yeop Son, welcomed a three-month unilateral cessation of hostilities by the Sudan Liberation Army – Abdul Wahid (SLA-AW). This allowed access to an area in East Jebel Marra that had been affected by a landslide earlier in September. “The United Nations welcomes the unilateral ceasefire by the SLA-AW that enabled the United Nations to provide emergency assistance to about 380 people,” said Ms. Son.

The UN reached this week the villages of Wadi Tuliba and Tagulei in East Jebel Marra that were hit by landslides following heavy rains in early September. The UN provided relief assistance to 76 affected families (about 380 people), including tents and plastic sheets for shelter, kitchen sets, jerry cans, blankets and mosquito nets, and treated the injured and ill. 16 people were killed by landslides, with reports of more people injured or sick, with several homes destroyed by the disaster and livestock lost. Humanitarian agencies will continue providing the landslide-affected people with humanitarian assistance and other support, including food and non-food relief aid, from nearby villages.

The Government of Sudan and SLA-AW are facilitating access to the affected area. The two affected villages are in a mountainous area where access and logistics are complicated by lack of roads and difficult terrain. SLA-AW controlled areas of the Jebel Marra massif straddling parts of North,
Central and South Darfur states had been inaccessible for many years.

For further information, please contact the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Sudan (OCHASudan@un.org).

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.