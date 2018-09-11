Statement by Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, on her recent visit to Darfur [EN/AR]

Khartoum, 10 September 2018. The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator (RC/HC) in Sudan, Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son visited three states in Darfur (North, Central and East) from 3 to 10 September 2018.

Ms. Son met with Government officials in the three states and acknowledged the measures taken to improve humanitarian access presently since 2016. She welcomed the commitment of the Government authorities to the full implementation of the 2016 Directives and Procedures for Humanitarian Action in Sudan that have been instrumental in facilitating access to affected people.

In Golo, Central Darfur, the RC/HC was received by the Commissioner of Central Jebel Marra Locality and met with people who recently arrived in Golo due to insecurity. Ms. Son was impressed by the efforts to address the most urgent needs of the affected communities. She said, “I am in awe of the resilience and courage of the IDPs and the refugees I have met in Darfur during the last ten days. Despite the challenges they confront every day, they have shown determination to be self-reliant through normalization of their lives and livelihoods”.

Ms. Son also discussed efforts to facilitate return of displaced people and refugees. She underscored the need to mobilise collective efforts by both the government and the international community to ensure their voluntary, safe, dignified and non-discriminatory return, resettlement and reintegration. There are close to 2 million internally displaced people and 1.2 million refugees in need of humanitarian assistance in Sudan. Ms. Son called on the authorities to create conducive conditions for durable solutions, including security and stability, people’s access to basic services and land, and gave her assurance of the United Nations readiness to support.

Ms. Son added that, “Special emphasis should be given to the most vulnerable, mainly female headed households, disabled, youth and the children to ensure that they cross the poverty line through access to long term means to livelihoods”. She highlighted the need for a significant and predictable multi-year and unearmarked resources to ensure the humanitarian community can respond rapidly while development actions lay a strong foundation in capacity strengthening and long-term livelihoods of the most vulnerable. In this regard, a Sudan Humanitarian Fund is currently allocating $13 million to support life-saving activities.

This was Ms. Son’s first visit to Darfur in her capacity as the RC/HC in Sudan, and she aims to build on the collaboration established with the Government, local partners and the people of Darfur to support the development and stabilization of Darfur.