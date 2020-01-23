Statement by Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son, the Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, on violence in the Abyei area, 23 January 2020 [EN/AR]

Khartoum, 23 January 2020. The Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Gwi-Yeop Son, condemns an attack on a village in the Abyei area that left 32 people killed, 25 more people injured, three children missing and 19 houses torched.

“I condemn this attack and call upon all parties and stakeholders to refrain from any acts that can result in the loss of lives, increase tensions and chances of violence,” Ms. Son said.

According to the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), armed men attacked the village of Kolom, about 9km northwest of the Abyei town, in the early hours of 22 January.

The humanitarian organizations on the ground are providing healthcare assistance, including emergency surgical operations, to the affected people.

In 2020, the Humanitarian Response Plan partners aim to provide 200,000 people in the Abyei area with humanitarian assistance.

For further information, please contact the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Sudan (OCHASudan@un.org)