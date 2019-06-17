17 Jun 2019

Statement by Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son, the Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, on the humanitarian situation in Sudan, 17 June 2019 [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Sudan
Published on 17 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (51.8 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (86.97 KB)Arabic version

Khartoum, 17 Jun 2019. The Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan Gwi-Yeop Son is deeply concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan and is alarmed by reports of intercommunal violence in various Darfur States, including the recent clashes in Deleij,
Central Darfur, that left 17 people dead and 100 dwellings destroyed.

Ms. Son stresses the importance of an unhindered, principled, and timely humanitarian response across Sudan. She calls on the authorities to facilitate the timely clearance of the importation and distribution of humanitarian supplies, including medicine, as well as the rapid facilitation of administrative procedures for the entry of aid workers into Sudan and internal travel within.

“Half a million people in Khartoum and Darfur are at risk of being affected if medical supplies are not imported in a timely manner. Another quarter of a million mothers, many of whom are young and carry a greater risk of maternal complications and death, are at risk of not being provided maternity services,” the Humanitarian Coordinator warned.

She stresses the need to respect international human rights law, including the protection of health facilities, health professionals, and other aid workers.

The Humanitarian Coordinator condemns the violence related to and following the 3 June attack and expresses her deep regret for the loss of life and injuries amongst civilians. She recalls the recent statements issued by the United Nations Secretary-General, the Executive Director of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the independent human rights experts of the special procedures of the Human Rights Council (HRC) and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict who all expressed grave concern about violations of human rights related to the attack.

The United Nations and humanitarian partners provide life-saving assistance to 4.4 million people in need across Sudan.

For further information, please contact the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Sudan (OCHASudan@un.org).

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.