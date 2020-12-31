Statement Issued by Chairperson of African Union Commission, United Nations Secretary-General

SG/2256

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, refer to the decisions respectively made by the African Union Peace and Security Council in communiqué PSC/PR/COMM. (CMLXVIII) of 30 November and the United Nations Security Council in resolution 2559 (2020) of 22 December, to terminate the mandate of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID).

The establishment of this unique hybrid mission was a historic undertaking, through which both organizations and a number of troop- and police-contributing countries and donors have been engaged in collective efforts to protect civilians and help build peace in Darfur. The Chairperson and the Secretary-General reiterate their commitment to continue assisting the Government and people of the Sudan in consolidating the gains made in the peace process and implementing the National Plan of Action on Civilian Protection.

The Chairperson and the Secretary-General also call on all Sudanese actors to ensure the safe and orderly drawdown of UNAMID over the next six months and the ensuing period of liquidation.

