Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan on relocation of IDPs in White Nile State

Khartoum, 12 October 2022: Following the events in July 2022, I had – at the time – expressed deep concern over the dozens of civilians killed and thousands of women and children who fled intercommunal violence in Ar Rusayris, Damazine, and other parts of Blue Nile State. High appreciation to the State Government of White Nile and, most importantly, the communities in Kosti and Rabak. They have provided much-needed shelter and support for these displaced individuals, over 19,000 of whom settled in White Nile.

Most of these internally displaced persons (IDPs) were able to be hosted within communities in White Nile. However, I remain deeply concerned regarding how this relocation has taken place.

It is the country’s obligation to prevent displacement, protect and assist the displaced people and identify durable solutions for them. I call on the State authorities to continue to provide access to essential services, shelter, healthcare, education, livelihoods, etc., within local communities, ensuring freedom of movement and protection to the relocated IDPs.

While I commend the attempts by the State authorities to secure a relocation site in Khor Ajwal, it is essential that relocation to such sites is voluntary and that humanitarian partners can assess the suitability and safety of such sites in advance.

The State authorities' decision to temporarily pause the eviction of IDPs on 5 October 2022 to allow humanitarian actors to establish some basic level of services is a positive signal. I call on the State authorities to continue to enable unrestricted humanitarian actors to allow all humanitarian actors, including UN agencies, and international and national NGOs, to deliver life-saving assistance to this population in need. I urge humanitarian actors to continue to engage constructively and appreciate the additional assistance being provided to address the food and shelter gaps.

The assessment and preparation of sites are essential aspects of the humanitarian response to displaced populations. In the absence of a preliminary site assessment before people were evicted from gathering sites in the four schools in Kosti and Rabak, it appears that the site is close to reaching its maximum capacity. There is a significant risk of overcrowding, and many essential services (e.g., water, sanitation, etc.) are yet to be installed at the site.

I urge the State authorities to treat the displaced individuals according to humanitarian norms, standards, and principles. I urge all stakeholders to continue to address the root causes of such conflicts and create conditions that would allow this population to voluntarily return to their homes with dignity and assured of their long-term safety. The humanitarian community stands ready to provide humanitarian assistance to those affected and to work with the authorities toward sustainable solutions for all displaced people in Sudan.

***

For further information, please contact:

OCHA Sudan

Sofie Karlsson, Head of Communications: +249 912 174456 | WhatsApp: +249 912 174456 | karlsson2@un.org