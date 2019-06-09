Statement of the Chairperson on Sudan following visit by IGAD Chair

8 June 2019, Addis Abeba: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat welcomes the visit to Khartoum by Ethiopia’s Prime Minister and current Chairman of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr Abiy Ahmed, and the constructive meetings he held with the parties in the crisis in Sudan on Friday, 8 June 2019.

The Chairperson further wishes to express his deep appreciation for the close collaboration between IGAD and the AU Special Envoy Prof Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt and the Special Representative for Sudan Ambassador Mohamed Belaiche for their joint efforts in bringing parties to urgently resume negotiations.

In this regard, the Chairperson notes with satisfaction that the cooperation between IGAD and the AUC is firmly in line with the AU Peace and Security Council decision of 6 June 2019, and further reinforces the AU-led facilitation process to ensure that Africa continues to speak with one voice in its efforts to support the Sudanese people resolve the crisis in Sudan.

The Chairperson encourages the parties to undertake all the necessary political and security measures required to pave the way for a rapid resumption of negotiations to achieve a consensual agreement for transition towards civilian-led rule.

The Chairperson further stresses the need for all foreign actors to refrain from interference, and support the African Union efforts to support a Sudanese-led and and owned process that respects the will and aspirations of the people of Sudan, the region and the Continent.