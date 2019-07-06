Statement of the Chairperson of the AU Commission on the Situation in Sudan

05 June 2019, Addis Ababa:The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat warmly congratulates the Sudan Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change for reaching a consensual and balanced peace agreement towards a democratic transition and civilian rule in Sudan.

The Chairperson highly commends the people of Sudan on the occasion of this important breakthrough and recognizes their commitment to the peaceful expression of their legitimate aspirations for a peaceful and democratic Sudan.

The Chairperson wishes to make a special mention of congratulations to his Special Envoy Professor Mohamed el Hacen Lebatt and the Special Envoy of Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed, Ambassador Mahmoud Dirir, and their teams, for their exemplary and patient mediation efforts. The support and collaboration of the International Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the neighbouring countries of Sudan in this regard, is also highly appreciated.

The Chairperson also extends his gratitude to the international community for their support to a Sudanese-led process and the African mediation process that led to this positive outcome for the country, the region and the Continent.

The Chairperson urges the national parties to maintain this spirit of compromise and responsibility for the national interests of Sudan.

The Chairperson further reiterates the steadfast and continued commitment of the African Union to accompany the Sudanese people in their pursuit towards a democratic Sudan.

