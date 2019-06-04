Statement on Behalf of Dr Mudawi Ibrahim Adam

I condemn in the strongest terms the killings that were committed today by the Transitional Military Council (TMC). It is they and they alone who hold sole responsibility for the events that took place.

We had trusted, for the good of the country, that the TMC was a credible partner that could work with the Sudanese people to restore Sudan to democracy and the rule of law.

However, the TMC have demonstrated they cannot be trusted and they no longer represent the Sudanese Armed Forces. The TMC is only interested in controlling the power of the country and protecting the previous regime.

Subsequently, no deal can be procured with the TMC. The only way to fulfil the goals of the Sudanese people is to continue the civic resistance and to engage in complete civil disobedience.

The violations that were committed today have destroyed the political process and negotiations. These violations represent criminal offences against the Sudanese people and they will not go without due accountability.

Dr Mudawi Ibrahim Adam, June 3, 2019