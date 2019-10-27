27 Oct 2019

Statement attributed to Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, on humanitarian access in South Kordofan [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Sudan
Published on 27 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (336.21 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (269.57 KB)Arabic version

Khartoum, 27 October 2019 –– The Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Gwi-Yeop Son, would like to commend the Government of Sudan, Government of South Sudan and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) on their extraordinary cooperation to facilitate the visit of David Beasley, the Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP), to Kauda in the Nuba mountains in South Kordofan. This is the first United Nations humanitarian mission to the area in over eight years.

Ms. Son urges the parties to continue working in a spirit of cooperation to enable unfettered humanitarian access to the affected areas of South Kordofan and Blue Nile.

Ms. Son encourages the Sudanese government and other parties to facilitate unhindered, principled and timely humanitarian access across Sudan including to civilians in conflict-affected areas.

The Humanitarian Coordinator is thankful for the generosity of donors who have contributed US$561.5 million to the Humanitarian Response Plan of $1.1 billion. The United Nations and humanitarian partners provided some form of assistance to 4.3 million people in Sudan.

For more information, please contact UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Sudan:

Mary Keller, kellerm@un.org
Alimbek Tashtankulov, tashtankulov@un.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.