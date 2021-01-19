Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary- General on Sudan

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about clashes in West Darfur over the weekend. Escalating inter-communal violence has resulted in scores of deaths and injuries, the displacement of nearly 50,000 people and the destruction of property. He expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General calls on the Sudanese authorities to expend all efforts to de-escalate the situation and bring an end to the fighting, restore law and order and ensure the protection of civilians, in accordance with the Government’s National Plan for Civilian Protection.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

New York, 17 January 2021