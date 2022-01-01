Statement attributable to the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan - on the 66th anniversary of Sudan’s Independence

Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Mr Volker Perthes warmly congratulates the people of Sudan on the 66th anniversary of their independence. Today, as the country faces another hurdle following the recent coup on 25 October, the struggle of the Sudanese people for freedom and democracy continues.

In the context of the current political crisis in Sudan, SRSG Perthes commends all measures taken to date to find a solution to restore the path of the democratic transition. The SRSG believes the lack of trust between all parties must be urgently addressed to find common ground for a mutually agreed path out of the current crisis. In this context, the use of violence against peaceful protestors, attacks on journalists and violations of press freedom, and other violations of basic human rights do not help in creating a conducive environment for the restoration of the peaceful democratic path in Sudan. These violations need to stop and must be credibly and fully investigated in order to bring the perpetrators to justice. The SRSG urges the authorities to respect the right for peaceful assembly and to allow protestors who are adhering to non-violence to express themselves freely. Non-violence was a key principle behind the victory of the Sudanese revolution and it continues to be upheld my almost all Sudanese who are bravely taking to the streets to voice their demands.

The UN remains committed to supporting the people of Sudan in realizing their aspirations for a democratic and stable Sudan. The great slogans of the Sudanese revolution (Freedom, Peace, and Justice) have once inspired the world, and the current nonviolence resistance of Sudan’s people is inspiring All the peace-loving peoples of the world once again. We continue our close monitoring of the situation and cooperation to help in establishing the just and peaceful society that Sudanese people deserve.

To all the people of Sudan, happy 66th anniversary of independence.