30 May 2019

Statement attributable to the Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son, on the looting of humanitarian supplies in Kalma IDP camp, 30 May 2019 [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Sudan
Published on 30 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (47.78 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (81.79 KB)Arabic version

Khartoum, 30 May 2019. The Humanitarian Coordinator (HC) in Sudan, Gwi-Yeop Son, strongly condemns the attacks on humanitarian offices, assets and the looting of humanitarian supplies that took place on 28 May in Kalma internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Nyala, South Darfur.

“I condemn these acts and call upon the responsible authorities to launch a swift investigation and bring those liable to account,” Ms. Son said.

Over the past month there were at least two other incidents of looting of humanitarian supplies in IDP camps in Darfur.

It is particularly concerning that these acts took place in IDP camps, which are considered humanitarian space where displaced people and humanitarian organisations must not be subjected to threats, harassment, attacks or harm.

“Attacks against aid workers violate international humanitarian law (IHL), and jeopardize the provision of life-saving aid to people in need,” Ms. Son stated.

Kalma IDP camp is one of the largest in Darfur, hosting some 128,000 people, according to humanitarian partners.

The humanitarian community in Sudan denounces all forms of violence and calls upon all stakeholders to respect, facilitate and protect the delivery of humanintarian assistance in Sudan.

In 2019, the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) partners aim to provide 4.4 million people in Sudan with humanitarian assistance.

***

For further information, please contact: Alimbek Tashtankulov, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Sudan ( tashtankulov@un.org (mailto:tashtankulov@un.org) / +249 912160361 ).

