The State of Qatar responds urgently to relief the flood victims in Sudan

Qatar Fund For Development provides emergency relief assistance to flood victims in Sudan worth US $ 5 million.

The Fund is currently preparing to send an air bridge to the affected areas in Sudan, carrying about 65 tons of relief materials and medicines. This assistance is aimed to urgently mitigate the disaster and seeks to ensure that people are able to recover from it with minimal losses.

In addition, humanitarian and relief institutions in Khartoum are being directed to provide emergency assistance from food baskets and support to water and sanitation sector. Moreover, medical teams will also provide urgent health care to those affected by the floods

Sudan was affected by seasonal heavy rains on August 13, which affected 15 states out of 18, leaving more than 62 people dead and leaving several injured, in addition to the physical losses following this terrible humanitarian disaster.

This urgent relief from Qatar Fund for Development comes within the framework of the main role played by the State of Qatar to help the brothers in Sudan to overcome this humanitarian crisis successfully and mitigate the disaster.