01 Sep 2019

The State of Qatar responds urgently to relief the flood victims in Sudan

Report
from Qatar Fund for Development
Published on 01 Sep 2019 View Original

Qatar Fund For Development provides emergency relief assistance to flood victims in Sudan worth US $ 5 million.

The Fund is currently preparing to send an air bridge to the affected areas in Sudan, carrying about 65 tons of relief materials and medicines. This assistance is aimed to urgently mitigate the disaster and seeks to ensure that people are able to recover from it with minimal losses.

In addition, humanitarian and relief institutions in Khartoum are being directed to provide emergency assistance from food baskets and support to water and sanitation sector. Moreover, medical teams will also provide urgent health care to those affected by the floods

Sudan was affected by seasonal heavy rains on August 13, which affected 15 states out of 18, leaving more than 62 people dead and leaving several injured, in addition to the physical losses following this terrible humanitarian disaster.

This urgent relief from Qatar Fund for Development comes within the framework of the main role played by the State of Qatar to help the brothers in Sudan to overcome this humanitarian crisis successfully and mitigate the disaster.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.