State of Qatar delivers successive medical aid to Sudan [EN/AR]

January 19th, 2020 ― Doha: Today, a Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) aircraft arrived in Khartoum to deliver the first shipment of medical aid donated by the State of Qatar to the Republic of Sudan. Under a humanitarian intervention conducted by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), the aircraft landed at Khartoum International Airport with diverse medical supplies aboard. It is the first of three batches of medical aid, totaling 70 tons, donated for Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH). The remaining batches are to arrive over the coming few days.

The process of delivery and clearance was done by a delegation of QRCS, including Eng. Abdullah Hassan Al-Mehshadi, General Director of Relief and International Development Division, Ahmed Al-Zyara, Member of International Relief Committee, Eng. Dilshad Rostom, head of QRCS mission in Sudan, and mission staff.

The ceremony was attended by Eng. Osman Gafar Abdullah, Secretary-General of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), Staff Brigadier Mousa Omar Ahmed, Head of Foreign Aid Handover Committee (as representative of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Dr. Emad Osman Abo Zeid, Secretary-General of the National Medicines and Poisons Board (NMPB) (as representative of FMOH), staff of the Embassy of Qatar in Khartoum, and local and international reporters.

In his statements, Dr. Abo Zeid thanked the government and people of Qatar for their generous and eternal support to the Sudanese people. It played a vital role in the War in Darfur, by establishing peace and providing nonstop aid. He also thanked QRCS for its efforts to secure medical and relief services for the Sudanese people.

Eng. Al-Mehshadi said the medical shipment was contributed by Sidra Medicine and delivered by QRCS, in close cooperation with QEAF. He thanked the partners in Sudan, namely FMOH and SRCS, for facilitating the accomplishment of the project.

“This shipment is part of medical services, which are a top priority for QRCS in Sudan,” added Eng. Al-Mehshadi. “We are waiting for the arrival of the remaining batches of medical supplies”. He stated that QRCS would keep undertaking relief and development operations for the benefit of the Sudanese people. “I would like to thank everyone who helped to make this achievement a reality,” he concluded.