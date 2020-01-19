19 Jan 2020

State of Qatar delivers successive medical aid to Sudan [EN/AR]

Report
from Qatar Red Crescent Society
Published on 19 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (535.81 KB)

January 19th, 2020 ― Doha: Today, a Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) aircraft arrived in Khartoum to deliver the first shipment of medical aid donated by the State of Qatar to the Republic of Sudan. Under a humanitarian intervention conducted by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), the aircraft landed at Khartoum International Airport with diverse medical supplies aboard. It is the first of three batches of medical aid, totaling 70 tons, donated for Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH). The remaining batches are to arrive over the coming few days.

The process of delivery and clearance was done by a delegation of QRCS, including Eng. Abdullah Hassan Al-Mehshadi, General Director of Relief and International Development Division, Ahmed Al-Zyara, Member of International Relief Committee, Eng. Dilshad Rostom, head of QRCS mission in Sudan, and mission staff.

The ceremony was attended by Eng. Osman Gafar Abdullah, Secretary-General of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), Staff Brigadier Mousa Omar Ahmed, Head of Foreign Aid Handover Committee (as representative of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Dr. Emad Osman Abo Zeid, Secretary-General of the National Medicines and Poisons Board (NMPB) (as representative of FMOH), staff of the Embassy of Qatar in Khartoum, and local and international reporters.

In his statements, Dr. Abo Zeid thanked the government and people of Qatar for their generous and eternal support to the Sudanese people. It played a vital role in the War in Darfur, by establishing peace and providing nonstop aid. He also thanked QRCS for its efforts to secure medical and relief services for the Sudanese people.

Eng. Al-Mehshadi said the medical shipment was contributed by Sidra Medicine and delivered by QRCS, in close cooperation with QEAF. He thanked the partners in Sudan, namely FMOH and SRCS, for facilitating the accomplishment of the project.

“This shipment is part of medical services, which are a top priority for QRCS in Sudan,” added Eng. Al-Mehshadi. “We are waiting for the arrival of the remaining batches of medical supplies”. He stated that QRCS would keep undertaking relief and development operations for the benefit of the Sudanese people. “I would like to thank everyone who helped to make this achievement a reality,” he concluded.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.