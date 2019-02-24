State of Emergency declared in Sudan – President Al Bashir dissolves govt

President Omar Al Bashir has declared a State of Emergency in Sudan, and dissolved the federal government and state governments. The State of Emergency will be in force of a year.

In six Republican Decrees issued on Friday night, Al Bashir dissolved the national Council of Ministers, assigned the Secretaries General and Undersecretaries of Ministries to run the work of their ministries, assigned a new ‘government of competencies’, relieved the Walis (governors) of the states, dissolved the governments of the states, and appointed high-ranking police and military officers as the new Walis of the states.

In a speech at the Presidential Palace on Friday, Al Bashir also announced the suspension of the constitutional amendment procedures, which would allow him to run for a new term, stressing to make the national dialogue document the basis for dialogue with all political forces.

Al Bashir’s announcements come in the wake of an ongoing popular uprising in Sudan that has continued unabated since mid-December 2018. Demonstrations have been met by violence from government forces, dozens of demonstrators and activists have been killed, hundreds wounded, and countless people have been detained , tortured, and assaulted.

Opposition forces

The Sudanese Professionals Association and the forces signatory to the Declaration of Freedom and Change – major movers behind the popular uprising and protests – confirmed their unwavering commitment to the unconditional step-down of Al Bashir and his regime, the dismantling of repressive institutions, and the handover of power to a transitional civilian national government.

They vowed to continue peaceful resistance, considering what happened as “an attempt to circumvent the demands of the Sudanese people,” stressing that “the demands of the revolution are clear and cannot be jumped on”.

They called on the Sudanese people in all cities and districts to go out to the street, asserting that “the regime is at its hour of collapse”.

A number of people went out before and after Al Bashir's speech in the districts of Khartoum in demonstrations raging against Al Bashir's decisions.

New Ministers (Source: SUNA):

Dr Fadul Abdalla Fadul as the Minister of the Presidency of the Republic. Hamid Mohamed Al Nur Mumtaz as the Minister of the Federal Government Bureau.

Ahmed Saad Omer as the Minister of the Cabinet Affairs.

Lt Gen Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf as the Minister of Defence.

Dr Al Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Mohamed Ahmed Salim as the Minister of Justice.

New Walis (Source: SUNA):

Lt Gen (police) Hashim Osman Al Hussein as the Wali of Khartoum State. Lt Gen Al Mohamed Salim as the Wali of Gezira State.

Maj Gen (Rtd.) Al Tayeb Al Musbah as the Wali of Nahral-Neil State.

Lt Gen Ali Mohamed Gerenat as the Wali of Kassala State,

Maj Gen Al Mardi Siddiq Al Mardi as the Wali of North Kordofan State.

Maj Gen Mustafa Mohamed Nur as the Wali of the Red Sea State.

Lt Gen Ahmed Khamis Bakhit as the Wali of the White Nile State.

Maj Gen Issa Abdalla Idris as the Wali of Sennar State.

Lt Gen Yahia Mohamed Khair as the Wali of the Blue Nile State.

Lt Gen Hashim Abdul-Muttalab Ahmed as the Wali of the Northern State.

Maj Gen (Rtd) Al Naeem Khidir Mursal as the Wali of North Darfur State

Lt Gen Ahmed Ali Abu-Shanab as the Wali of South Darfur State.

Lt Gen Mohamed Manti Anjar as the Wali of South Kordofan State.

Maj Gen Khalid Nural-Dayem as the Wali of Central Darfur State.

Lt Gen (security) Dukhral-Zaman Omer Mohamed as the Wali of Central Darfur State.

Brig Gen (security) Mubarak Mohamed Shamat as the Wali of Gedarif State.

Maj Gen Muhalab Hassan Ahmed as the Wali of West Darfur State.

Maj Gen Suleiman Mukhtar Haj Al Mekki as the Wali of East Darfur State.