SRSG statement on mediation efforts (29 October 2021) [EN/AR]

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Volker Perthes, remains in constant contact with all sides to facilitate a political solution in line with the Constitutional Document. UNITAMS is actively coordinating with mediation efforts currently underway to facilitate an inclusive dialogue, which remains the only path toward a peaceful solution to the current crisis.

The United Nations reaffirms its unwavering commitment to support the realization of the legitimate aspirations of the Sudanese people for a peaceful and democratic transition in Sudan.